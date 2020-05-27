Economic impact of COVID-19 on MI regions

Significant economic disruption has occurred throughout Northwest Lower Michigan that affected businesses, families, and local units of government.

Networks Northwest has partnered with a consultant, 4th Economy, to provide the community and decision makers an overview of some of the economic impact associated with the government’s response to COVID-19.

“Our ability to fully recover from this recession will in large part be dependent on our ability to understand the true economic impact of COVID-19,” said Matt McCauley, Networks Northwest CEO. “Resiliency and recovery will be dependent on our region’s cooperative ability to quickly assess both the public health and economic data, support community and business specific recovery strategies, and implement actions intended to safely reignite our economy. This initial data effort represents just the first step toward realizing our eventual path back to prosperity.”

