East Jordan man arrested for CSC, child porn

An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post has resulted in the arrest of an East Jordan man.

Christian John Edmonds, 22, was arrested by troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post for several counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (Person Under 13) and Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material.

The complaint was initially received by the MSP Alpena Post.

A person came to the Alpena Post in February and reported some disturbing Snap Chats they had received from Edmonds.

Edmonds allegedly stated in the chats he had a sexual encounter with a person under 13.

He was also suspected of being in possession of child pornography. Search warrants were obtained for his residence in East Jordan and several electronic devices were seized.

Edmonds was arrested on March 10, 2020 for six counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual conduct (Person Under Thirteen) and six counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material Possession.

Edmonds was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego on March 11th. His next court appearance is March 19, 202 at 1:00 p.m.