Domestic violence arrest

On Monday, December 30, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post and deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress on Birch Run in Charlton Township.

The victim alleges she and her son had argued over money and he assaulted her.

The suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Ruiz-Hopkins of Gaylord, was located upstairs.

Ruiz-Hopkins resisted officers when they attempted to interview him. Ruiz-Hopkins was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

Ruiz-Hopkins is charged with three counts Police Officer Assault/Resist/Obstruct, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000.00; and one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.00.

He was also lodged on several outstanding warrants.

Ruiz-Hopkins was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County and released on a $3,000.00 cash surety bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled on January 9, 2019.