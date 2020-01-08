Domestic violence arrest

The victim alleges she and her son had argued over money and he assaulted her.
The suspect, 30-year-old Jesse Ruiz-Hopkins of Gaylord, was located upstairs.
Ruiz-Hopkins resisted officers when they attempted to interview him. Ruiz-Hopkins was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.
Ruiz-Hopkins is charged with three counts Police Officer Assault/Resist/Obstruct, a felony punishable by two years and/or $2,000.00; and one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.00.
He was also lodged on several outstanding warrants.
Ruiz-Hopkins was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County and released on a $3,000.00 cash surety bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled on January 9, 2019.