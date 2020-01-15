Domestic violence and strangling case

On Friday, January 10, 2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police …
On Friday, January 10, 2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault that had occurred at a residence on Hubert Road in Ossineke Township.
The victim stated she and her ex-husband, 47-year-old Christopher James Smolinski, have been living together since September 2019. The victim alleges that she and Smolinski got in an argument and he pushed her down and choked her.
Smolinski was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail. He is charged with one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder or by Strangulation, a felony punishable by 10 years or $5,000.00; and one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.00.
Smolinski was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena County. His bond was set at $50,000.00 10%. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.