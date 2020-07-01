Do you know this person?

Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post needs your help identifying an alleged thief.

A property owner in Banks Township noticed construction supplies and metal fencing missing from his property in Antrim County.

The property owner installed a trail camera and was able to obtain photographs of the alleged perpetrator in action.

The photographs were taken over the course of two weeks in May 2020.

Anyone able to identify the person in the photographs are asked to call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.