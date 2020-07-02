Dispute resolution service now available to Charlevoix County

The Michigan Supreme Court Office of Dispute Resolution today announced the availability of its MI-Resolve online dispute resolution tool in all 83 Michigan counties (see map), making Michigan the first state to have an online dispute resolution system for every citizen in the state. MI-Resolve provides an efficient and accessible way of resolving disputes that are typically filed as small claims, general civil, or landlord-tenant cases in the district court.

“By expanding online dispute resolution access statewide, we have taken a huge step toward closing the justice gap. This kind of access—particularly during a time of crisis—sends a message that the virtual doors of justice are open to all Michigan residents,” said Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack.

The final counties to go live, as of July 1, are:

Through MI-Resolve, parties can go online to negotiate directly with the other party, or have a Community Dispute Resolution Center mediator help them resolve their dispute. If the dispute is resolved, the system produces the necessary court forms for filing in the individual courts. Also, the service is free, involving no cost to the parties or court. Watch the video, “How to Use MI-Resolve.”

The service is a game-changer for people who are busy with work or children and can benefit from mediation without leaving home, particularly as the state continues to operate under a shelter-in-place order.

Types of cases that have been managed through MI-Resolve:

Repayment of vehicle and personal loans;

Non-delivery or quality of goods and services;

Car accident (attempts to collect the deductible);

Landlord/Tenant (return of security deposit and disputes over the amount of security

deposit withheld, completion of repairs on rental homes);