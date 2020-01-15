Dispatcher of the year awards

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Intelligence Operations Division (IOD) is proud to announce Emergency Dispatcher …
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Intelligence Operations Division (IOD) is proud to announce Emergency Dispatcher Christopher Martin of the Gaylord Regional Communications Center (GRCC) as their Dispatcher of the Year.
Dispatcher Martin was formally recognized by the commander of the MSP IOD, Captain Troy Allen. In the recognition ceremony, Capt. Allen stated Dispatcher Martin is being recognized for aiding the center over and above his daily duties. Dispatcher Martin is a Communications Training Officer for the dispatch center and helps with the community outreach program at GRCC utilizing his near thirty-five years of experience in public safety. Dispatcher Martin displays great family values, exemplifies leadership, great teamwork, and points out jobs well done by others doing his part to help build morale and show appreciation for his peers.