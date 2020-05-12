Dennis Crissman to retire

Boyne City High School Culinary/Hospitality Teacher Dennis Crissman has announced his retirement after 18 years of teaching.

Dennis has been training students for life long jobs in the industry of Hospitality, providing valuable hands-on experience, and sharing his years of experience in Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management.

During his time leading the culinary program, students maintained an extremely high placement rate in the workforce and competed at a high level in state competitions in culinary arts.

He is well-known for his sense of humor and for being a great mentor to teens in his career as an instructor at Boyne City High School.

The district would like to extend its gratitude for his years of dedicated service in helping to create a culture of tradition and inspiration for student growth and education.