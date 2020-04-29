COVID testing in Petoskey, Gaylord
April 29, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
McLaren Northern Michigan is offering COVID testing for community members who have a lab order from their primary care provider or specialist. This is not a walk-in service. The lab order will be received by one of the following locations and they will call the patient to schedule a testing time. The testing locations are:
McLaren Gaylord Family Practice
1320 E. M32
Gaylord, MI 49735
Fax: 989-705-8323
Phone: 989-731-5092
McLaren Mitchell Park Family Medicine
2390 Mitchell Park
Petoskey, MI 49770
Fax: 231-487-7188
Phone: 231-487-5060
Hours of Operation for both locations: Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
