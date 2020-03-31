COVID-19 update: Drive-through testing to begin in Emmet

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with Emmet County, Northern Michigan Med Center, McLaren Northern Michigan, the Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Petoskey Department of Public Safety will be offering appointment based, drive-through testing at the Emmet County Fairgrounds beginning Wednesday April 1.

Testing will be scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for patients 12 and older—by appointment.

This testing facility is for individuals who have seen their primary care provider, have been determined to meet the criteria for testing, and have a lab slip.

The drive-through testing facility will utilize a recently approved FDA testing method with nasal swab.

Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director at the Health Department shared, “I am grateful to all our community partners that have worked together to increase the availability of testing in Northern Michigan. The drive-through operation will reduce the overall need for PPE and maintain the safety of everyone staffing the site and will help improve our ability to identify cases and their contacts to reduce the spread of disease.”

As of 4:00pm, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties:

Antrim – 2

Charlevoix – 4

Emmet – 5

Otsego – 19

The State of Michigan has reported 7,615 cases and 259 deaths.