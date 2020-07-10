COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting two new cases on Thursday July 9 with a primary residence in the following counties: Charlevoix (1), and Emmet (1).
As travel to our region continues to increase with warmer weather, we want to reassure and remind residents of a few important items.
Residents have expressed concern that visitors to our region are not tracked in our data or reporting. Through case investigations with their local health department, we would be notified if a visitor to our region tested positive during their stay. While these individuals may not be included in the case counts for our four-county jurisdiction, we do monitor this and provide the necessary information to the public.
Lisa Peacock, Health Officer, shared, “we know that this pandemic response will only be effective if each person takes their own responsibility seriously. We have seen how this can quickly deplete a local workforce and cause businesses, who have only recently been able to open, to temporarily close again when they lose staff to quarantine and isolation requirements. We must each do our part. We need the help of our entire community to mitigate the risks and keep transmission low.”
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday July 9, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting:
The State of Michigan has reported 67,683 cases and 6,024 deaths.