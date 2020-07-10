COVID-19 update

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting two new cases on Thursday July 9 …

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting two new cases on Thursday July 9 with a primary residence in the following counties: Charlevoix (1), and Emmet (1).

As travel to our region continues to increase with warmer weather, we want to reassure and remind residents of a few important items.

If an individual visits one of our four counties and tests positive for COVID-19, their local health department would conduct a case investigation to identify close contacts. Their local health department would inform us of the case and any potential contacts or exposure sites.

Standard contact tracing helps determine where the individual was during the symptomatic period. During that process, if close contacts within our region were identified, the local health department would contact those affected as well as the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

If a visitor were to become ill with COVID-19 while in our jurisdiction, we ask that the hospital or provider contact us in addition to the local health department of the county of residence.

If a seasonal resident is obtaining a test while residing in our region, we ask that they use their local address for testing.

Residents have expressed concern that visitors to our region are not tracked in our data or reporting. Through case investigations with their local health department, we would be notified if a visitor to our region tested positive during their stay. While these individuals may not be included in the case counts for our four-county jurisdiction, we do monitor this and provide the necessary information to the public.

Lisa Peacock, Health Officer, shared, “we know that this pandemic response will only be effective if each person takes their own responsibility seriously. We have seen how this can quickly deplete a local workforce and cause businesses, who have only recently been able to open, to temporarily close again when they lose staff to quarantine and isolation requirements. We must each do our part. We need the help of our entire community to mitigate the risks and keep transmission low.”

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday July 9, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting:

Positive COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 23, Charlevoix – 27, Emmet – 29, Otsego – 106

Recovered COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Antrim – 13, Charlevoix – 17, Emmet – 19, Otsego – 92

Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the following counties: Charlevoix – 2, Emmet – 2, Otsego – 10.

The State of Michigan has reported 67,683 cases and 6,024 deaths.