COVID-19 news from McLaren Northern MI
April 9, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE NEW HOURS
KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE NEW HOURS
Effective April 6 – May 29, Karmanos Cancer Institute offices are open as follows:
- Petoskey Hematology & Medical Oncology Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Petoskey Infusion Center open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Radiation Therapy open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gaylord Hematology & Medical Oncology Tuesday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Gaylord Infusion Center open Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- An on-call physician is available for after-hours urgent needs (fever of 100.4+ or other urgent needs) at 231-487-5555
HEALTH DEPARTMENT EMERGENCY ORDER
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued Emergency Order 2020-1, which requires screening and social distancing measures at all open businesses and operations subject to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21. The emergency order went into effect today at 12:00 p.m. (noon).
To read the entire message from the Health Department, CLICK HERE.
PUBLIC TRIAGE PHONE LINE
Call your primary care provider or our COVID-19 hotline at 231-487-5550 if you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulty). If your symptoms are life threatening, call 911.
HEART ATTACK & STROKE CARE
If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack – these are still emergencies, and we are here and ready to help you! Please remember:
- Call ahead only if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CLICK HERE
- Signs of a Stroke, CLICK HERE
- Signs of a Heart Attack, CLICK HERE
- If experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1
MEDICATION & SHARPS DROPOFFS CANCELLED
Medication and Sharp Dropoffs scheduled for April have been cancelled. Thank you for your understanding.