COVID-19 news from McLaren Northern MI

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 18

KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE NEW HOURS

Effective April 6 – May 29, Karmanos Cancer Institute offices are …

KARMANOS CANCER INSTITUTE NEW HOURS

Effective April 6 – May 29, Karmanos Cancer Institute offices are open as follows:

Petoskey Hematology & Medical Oncology Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Petoskey Infusion Center open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Radiation Therapy open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gaylord Hematology & Medical Oncology Tuesday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gaylord Infusion Center open Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

An on-call physician is available for after-hours urgent needs (fever of 100.4+ or other urgent needs) at 231-487-5555

HEALTH DEPARTMENT EMERGENCY ORDER

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued Emergency Order 2020-1, which requires screening and social distancing measures at all open businesses and operations subject to the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21. The emergency order went into effect today at 12:00 p.m. (noon).

To read the entire message from the Health Department, CLICK HERE.

PUBLIC TRIAGE PHONE LINE

Call your primary care provider or our COVID-19 hotline at 231-487-5550 if you are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulty). If your symptoms are life threatening, call 911.

HEART ATTACK & STROKE CARE

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of a stroke or heart attack – these are still emergencies, and we are here and ready to help you! Please remember:

Call ahead only if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CLICK HERE

Signs of a Stroke, CLICK HERE

Signs of a Heart Attack, CLICK HERE

If experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 9-1-1

MEDICATION & SHARPS DROPOFFS CANCELLED

Medication and Sharp Dropoffs scheduled for April have been cancelled. Thank you for your understanding.