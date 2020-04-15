COVID-19 guidelines to Northern MI businesses

PER HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF NORTHWEST MICHIGAN EMERGENCY ORDER 2020-2 FOR ANTRIM, CHARLEVOIX, EMMET & OTSEGO COUNTIES EFFECTIVE APRIL 10, 2020 AT 12:00AM AND SHALL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020 AT 11:59PM.

Businesses and operations remaining open under EO 2020-42 must only be conducting operations that require employees to leave their homes or places of residence for functions that are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations as defined by EO 2020-42 and must take the following actions:

REQUIREMENTS

1. Develop and implement a daily screening program for all workers who do not work from their residence.

Ask all staff these questions when they report to work for each shift:

a. Are you experiencing the following symptoms: feverish or temperature of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or vomiting/diarrhea?

b. Have you had close contact in the last 14 days with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19?

c. Have you engaged in any activity or travel within the last 14 days which fails to comply with the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order 2020-42(COVID-19)?

d. Have you been directed or told by the local health department or your healthcare provider to self-isolate or self-quarantine?

If an employee answers “yes” to any of the screening questions, send the employee home immediately.

The employee should self-isolate/self-quarantine at home for:

• If symptoms are present, a minimum of 7 days since symptoms first appear AND 3 days with no fever and improved respiratory symptoms

• 14 days if close contact of a diagnosed case of COVID-19

• 14 days following any activity or travel as described in (c) above

Screening Notes:

Employers are required to maintain written or digital documentation of the results for each worker who is subject to the daily screening program. Create and implement a screening plan that will work best for your facility.

Determine where and how the screening will take place. All written or digital documentation, which is required by this Emergency Order, shall be made available to the local health department or its authorized representative upon request.

Items to consider:

Stagger shift starting times so employees do not arrive at the same time. Have one person asking staff these questions directly. Or, staff could do a “self-check-in” by entering their information on a computer, tablet, or sheet of paper. Be sure to instruct employees on properly disinfecting equipment or writing utensils. Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer at the screening station, if possible.

Much more information for businesses here:

