COVID-19 found at Grandvue in EJ

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported six new cases of COVID-19 yesterday—two in Antrim County and four in Charlevoix.

These cases are associated with testing at Grandvue Medical Care Facility conducted last week by the National Guard.

Case investigations and contact tracing for the six newly reported cases have been completed and all 53 close contacts have been identified, notified and quarantined.

Long-term care facilities report positive cases to the State of Michigan and this information can be found here.

“We were notified today that we have several staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Joseph Taylor, Director of Nursing at Grandvue Medical Care Facility in East Jordan. “We immediately notified our Medical Director and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, and we will be working closely with them to help contain the spread of the virus. We prepared for the possibility of positive cases in our facility so our outstanding staff could quickly and properly enact our COVID response plan to keep all of our residents and staff safe, and care for their physical and emotional needs.”

This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still present in our community and that people may spread it without having symptoms.

“We continue to work closely with the community, including congregate living facilities, to ensure everyone is able to provide their patients and staff with the best protection and care,” said Dr Joshua Meyerson, Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “This work has been most effective when community partners work together, demonstrated by the swift response and collaboration between facilities with exposure to new COVID-19 cases, and the health department quickly addressing steps for isolation and the necessary support for additional testing. Our local facilities, along with many long-term care providers throughout the nation, are working hard to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to support them in providing the best care for their residents.”

Any individual can and should get tested for COVID-19.

“It is important that all of us take the required and recommended precautions to protect ourselves, our coworkers, our families and our community,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “The use of facial coverings, maintaining social distance, staying home when we are sick, and complying with the limits on gatherings are all protective measures that work together to keep us safe.”

Testing is also available for anyone who feels they need a test for other reasons.

Please contact your primary care physician or call the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 1-800-432-4121 to request a test.

If you need support during this time, call 211 for information regarding local resources.