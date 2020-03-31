COVID-19 death in Northern Michigan

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 187

McLaren Northern Michigan confirms reporting its first COVID-19-related death to Health Department Northwest Michigan on …

McLaren Northern Michigan confirms reporting its first COVID-19-related death to Health Department Northwest Michigan on Tuesday March 31.

“Our hearts are heavy,” said Todd Burch, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Northern Michigan. “It is an unimaginable day for this patient’s family and for our community. Our employees and medical staff grieve with them.”

Unfortunately, our community is now faced by what a month ago was afflicting distant parts of the world… the reality that this virus has claimed its first life in northern Michigan.

At this time, there is no cure for COVID-19. McLaren Northern Michigan will continue to treat each patient with the individualized care that is appropriate for the severity of their illness. McLaren Northern Michigan has established isolation units and is continuing to prepare to expand bed capacity in order to care for your health care needs.

The safety and health of our medical staff, employees, patients, and community are the top priority of McLaren Northern Michigan. The hospital continues to collaborate with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local Health Departments to slow the spread of COVID-19 and will be supporting the first drive through screening location opening tomorrow to patients with a referral from their doctor.

We cannot stress enough that unless you absolutely must leave your home for medical care or groceries, it is imperative that everyone stays home and stays safe.

This situation is going to get worse before it gets better, but it will get better. We will get through this together as a community.

Individuals who have questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to visit mclaren.org/northernmichigan or call the McLaren Northern Michigan hotline at 231-487-5550. If your symptoms are life threatening, call 911.