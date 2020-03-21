COVID-19 case reported in Emmet County

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 236

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from a resident …

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from a resident of Emmet County who has no history of travel. The individual, an adult male, is isolated and recuperating at a residence.

The Health Department has been working with him to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed. The individual has not received care at any local hospitals. Any additional information and guidance will be announced as soon as possible at nwhealth.org or at the Health Department’s Facebook Page.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson stated, “We hope that this individual recovers quickly and we are relying on everyone in our community to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 through prevention measures.”

We continue to encourage our community members to practice prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health. There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

Wash their hands.

Stay home when sick.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching their face.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Avoid shaking hands.

Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

For social distancing, we recommend the following:

Keep six feet between yourself and others when possible.

Avoid public places at their busiest times.

Work from home when possible.

Cancel gatherings of more than 50 people as required by Michigan law. However, it is recommended gatherings not exceed 10 people.

Limit travel.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. View additional prevention steps from CDC for people at higher risk. Consult with your health care provider for more steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has created a statewide hotline for COVID-19.

Public health and other experts will answer health-related questions about COVID-19.

The team can also direct residents, providers and more to the right resources in their local communities and in other state government departments.

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136.

Additionally, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan has a Public Health Information Phone Line – 1-800-386-5959 and email publichealthinfoline@nwhealth.org.