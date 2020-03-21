COVID-19 case reported in Charlevoix County

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting a presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a resident of Charlevoix County who has a history associated with international travel.

The individual, an adult female, is isolated and recuperating at a residence.

The Health Department has been working with her to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed. Any additional information and guidance will be announced as soon as possible at nwhealth.org or at the Health Department’s Facebook Page.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson shared, “We hope that this individual has a swift recovery. As we see additional cases, it’s important to remember that everyone in our community has a role to play in slowing community spread.”

We continue to encourage our community members to practice prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should:

Wash their hands.

Stay home when sick.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching their face.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Avoid shaking hands.

Follow suggested guidelines for social distancing.

For social distancing, we recommend the following:

Keep six feet between yourself and others when possible.

Avoid public places at their busiest times.

Work from home when possible.

Cancel gatherings of more than 50 people as required by Michigan law. However, it is recommended gatherings not exceed 10 people.

Limit travel.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. View additional prevention steps from CDC for people at higher risk. Consult with your health care provider for more steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has created a statewide hotline for COVID-19.

Public health and other experts will answer health-related questions about COVID-19.

The team can also direct residents, providers and more to the right resources in their local communities and in other state government departments.

The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136.