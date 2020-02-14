Couple arrested for car theft

On Monday, January 20, 2020 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake …
On Monday, January 20, 2020 a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a residence in Lake City for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated he lent his vehicle to 31-year-old Christina Marie Teed and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Marshall Lee Park, on Friday, January 17, 2020. The victim had lent his vehicle to her before and it was always returned, but this time he received a call from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and was informed the vehicle may have been used in a breaking and entering case. It was believed they were leaving the area.
The trooper entered the vehicle as stolen in the Law Enforcement Information Network. Within one hour there was a hit on the vehicle. It was disabled on a roadway in Bay County and a deputy was on scene with Teed. Teed was arrested and Park was located a short time later and arrested. Both were brought back to Missaukee County and lodged in the jail.
Teed and Park are both charged with one count Motor Vehicle Unlawful Driving Away, a felony punishable by five years. They are also facing additional charges from a case investigated by the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Both remain lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. Their next scheduled court appearance is on February 3, 2020.