County planning meeting tonight

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 168

The January meeting of the Charlevoix County Planning Commission has been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 15, …

The January meeting of the Charlevoix County Planning Commission has been rescheduled to Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 5:00 pm.

The meeting will be held in the Commissioners’ Room at the County Building, 203 Antrim St, Charlevoix, MI.

The meeting is open to the public, and all who are interested are invited to attend. The tentative agenda is attached. The meeting packet is available on the County website https://www.charlevoixcounty.org/parks_and_planning/planning_commission.php. If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.