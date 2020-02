County planners meet tonight

The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold its next meeting on Thursday Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Commissioner Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim St., Charlevoix.

The meeting is open to the public.

If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.