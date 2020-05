County parks meeting canceled

The Charlevoix County Parks Committee meeting scheduled for Monday May 18 has been canceled.

This is due to the recent economic downturn resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The next Parks Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday June 15 at 5:30 p.m., the location to be determined.

If you have any questions, please contact the Charlevoix County Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.