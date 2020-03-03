Conservation events, offerings

Between our upcoming annual Spring Tree Sale & several Spring workshops, it’s beginning to feel like Spring will be here soon!

Our Spring Beachgrass Harvest is already full & we are taking orders for Fall 2020 at this time.

We do have a wait list for the Spring Harvest, as orders do occasionally change.

Contact Alison for more information or questions about Beachgrass.

This Spring will also be our first steps for creating the new 2020 Charlevoix County Platbook.

Those interested in advertising in the new book can call the District. Details on the 2017 book & other related items available can be found by clicking on “Plat Book” on our website homepage. Don’t forget, Tree Orders are taken until our tree supply runs out! Tree orders are first come, first serve, so the sooner you place your order, the greater the chance of getting what you want! The 2020 Spring Tree Sale Catalog & Order Form is also available to print from our website, by clicking on the “Tree Sale” tab. See details below for our first Teacher Training Workshop through the Leopold Education Project coming up in June. More details & reminders to follow!

Paint Parties

The first Saturday of each month, join workshop leader, Jen Barratt, for some colorful & artistic fun! Each canvass is as unique as the artist, but Jen will help you create something to be proud of & is yours for the taking. $20 per guest, contact Jen for more info & to RSVP, as space is limited. This program is open to the public. The next Paint Party is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 @ 9:45 am. Contact Jen at the number listed below.

Paint & Sip for Adults

Create beautiful works of art in a relaxing setting while you sip your favorite wine. A great way to spend a Saturday evening with good friends, other couples, or re-connect with co-workers. These private parties are for the 21+ crowd only, contact Jen for more information and reservations, information below.

Email jen_hater19@hotmail.com

or call (231) 487-0828.

Spring Workshops

with MAEAP

Tree Planting Tips & Winter I.D.

Some fun & educational workshops are lined up with MAEAP this Spring!

Two workshops, one with two parts – a classroom session & a field session on two separate days to ensure plenty of time for each one. The two-part workshop is designed so the field session builds off of the classroom session, but participants may sign up for one or both. Instructor, MAEAP Technician & former Forester, Chris Anderson, will be leading all three workshop sessions.

These MAEAP Workshops qualify for Phase 1 Educational Program credits for MAEAP verified farmers, or soon to be verified.

However, these workshops are also open to the public. All programs are free of charge, but RSVP is required due to limited space.

• March 19 – Tree Planting & Care

Receive tips on post-planting, pruning existing trees & site selection for new trees. Location: District Community Room

• March 24 – Tree ID Classroom Workshop (Part 1) – Learn how to identify trees with and without leaves, study different forest types & habitats, as well as what might be found on the forest floor. Location: District Community Room

• April 16 – Tree ID Field Study (Part 2) – Time to take what you learned in the classroom into the field! Hike a beautiful nature preserve in Charlevoix County while exploring a few different forest ecosystems, from the floor to the canopy. Learn hands-on how to identify trees without leaves and different forest types, habitats and more. Location: Sleepy Hollow Nature Preserve (Sleepy Hollow Lane, M-66)

To RSVP for any of the above workshops, please contact Alison or Chris at the District office, M-F, 8:00-4:30 @ 582-6193.

Spring Tree

Sale Reminder!

The new 2020 Spring Tree Catalog and Order Form are available on our website and at our office in Boyne City. Download yours, or contact us to have one sent to you: 231-582-6193.

Orders will be accepted until our tree supply runs out! This time of year it begins to get harder to find nursery suppliers to replenish our stock, so be sure to get your order in sooner than later if you are set on ordering specific species! After March 15th, it’s always a good idea to contact our office to check on our tree inventory before sending in your check.

Tree Sale pick up weekend is always the last weekend in April! This year’s tree sale will be:

Friday, April 24th from 2-5pm

& Saturday, April 25th from 9am-Noon. Pick Up Location: 303 North St., Boyne City, MI. 49712

Any extra trees will be discounted after 9am on Saturday!

More info at 582-6193.

Educator Workshop

Join two University of Michigan presenters for this 3 hour workshop on Friday, June 12th from 9am-1pm.

Open to teachers of all levels, certified and non-certified, formal and non-formal.

Learn about engaging acitivities to take back to the classroom while earning 3 hours of SCECHs.

The workshop will take place in our Community Room & the cost is $35 per participant with lunch, snacks and beverages included. RSVP required, contact Maureen Stine at (231) 838-4913.

Cvx County Platbook

We are in the beginning stages of creating the newest platbook for Charlevoix County, to be released in January 2021.

It is a year-long process to accumulate photos, maps and advertising to complete the book before publication.

Anyone interested in advertising will receive several perks, including a free 2020 platbook (cost $30). Ads help us cover the cost of publication & ad production, which typically runs upwards of $10,000.

Businesses or individuals interested in advertising in the new book can contact District Manager, Alison Adams, for more details at 582-6193 or alison.adams@macd.org.