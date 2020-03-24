Community Mental Health Services continue with some changes

North Country Community Mental Health (NCCMH) is continuing to provide behavioral health services; however, the organization is changing how those services are delivered to help limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Help is still only a phone call away,” said Christine Gebhard, Chief Executive Officer. “Client services and supports are being provided by telephone or by video conference as much as possible and we are limiting face-to-face services to emergencies only.”

To limit in-person services, effective March 23, North Country Community Mental Health clinics are open only for walk-in emergencies. Clients and visitors requesting entry will be required to participate in a health screening.

Individuals experiencing increased stress, anxiety or depression may speak with a mental health counselor through NCCMH’s Warm Help Line, 877-470-7130, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Country CMH also operates a 24-Hour Crisis Help Line for persons experiencing a mental health emergency requiring crisis stabilization or psychiatric hospitalization. That number is 877-470-4668.

North Country CMH serves adults with serious mental illness, children with severe emotional disorders, and persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities. People may still access services by calling the Access Center at 877-470-7130. Intake appointments are being provided telephonically.

Day programs and Clubhouse programs are closed by Executive Order, and those services are suspended, although Clubhouse staff continue to reach out to members by phone and other means.

“North Country CMH is making difficult decisions balancing the wellbeing and safety of our clients and of our staff,” explained Christine Gebhard, Chief Executive Officer. “We respect the need for increased social distancing and are fortunate in that the investment made in our information technology the past two years is allowing us to continue serving our clients and communities.”

North Country Community Mental Health provides services to residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego Counties experiencing a serious mental illness, severe emotional problem, or intellectual/developmental disability, including individuals with co-occurring substance use disorder. Persons wishing to know more about the agency are encouraged to visit www.norcocmh.org or to access services call 877-470-7130.