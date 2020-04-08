Community Mental Health offers help line for COVID-19 stress, anxiety, depression

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 71

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country Community Mental Health is now offering a …

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country Community Mental Health is now offering a Warm Help Line to assist individuals in the community who are experiencing stress, anxiety or depression during the COVID-19 crisis.

Anyone in the community may call the Warm Help Line at 1-877-470-7130, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We recognize that this is a scary time for many people,” said Dr. Stacey Chipman, Chief Clinical Director for North Country Community Mental Health. “This is why we have begun the Warm Help Line.”

“Increased stress and anxiety related to the current COVID-19 outbreak is normal and expected. While we are hard-wired to like certainty and protect ourselves when things feel threatening, we can feel anxious when we can’t control what is going on around us. You may notice that you are more frustrated with others or have trouble focusing. You may feel more on edge than usual, angry, helpless, or sad,” said Chipman.

Chipman advises people to reach out if they are having difficulty through the Warm Help Line.

In addition, she advises that there are several things people can do to support themselves and keep coronavirus fears from affecting their mental health:

“Remember that we can always choose our response and if you feel stressed, challenge yourself to stay in the present. When you find yourself worrying about something that hasn’t happened, gently bring yourself back to the present moment. Notice the sights, sounds, tastes and other sensory experiences in your immediate moment and name them. Separate what is in your control from what is not. Focus on what you can do. Do what helps you to be calm. It’s different for everyone,” said Chipman.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call our Crisis Help Line at 1-877-470-4668. The Crisis Help Line is operational 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

North Country Community Mental Health provides services to residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska and Otsego Counties experiencing a serious mental illness, severe emotional problem, or intellectual/developmental disability, including individuals with co-occurring substance use disorder. Persons wishing to know more about the agency are encouraged to visit www.norcocmh.org or to access services call 877-470-7130.