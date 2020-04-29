Committee to help struggling MI farmers

To give a greater voice to Michigan’s struggling agricultural community, Rural America Fund 2020 (RAF), a campaign dedicated to highlighting the negative impacts of President Trump’s policies in rural America, today announced members of its Michigan steering committee. The group, comprised of farmers, agri-business professionals and rural residents from across the state, will work to shed a light on how rural Michigan is being left behind and is worse off due to the current administration’s policies and costly trade wars. In conjunction with the steering committee announcement, the campaign also released a new video that highlights the negative impact of Trump administration policies on rural Michigan.
“The Michigan steering committee will serve as an alternative voice to misinformation and serve as an advocate for policies that make a difference for the future of our rural communities,” said Tim Boring, Michigan steering committee member. “Michigan is the second most agriculturally diverse state in the nation and our producers, processors and consumers have a unique set of needs that must be part of our national policy agenda.”
Members of the Michigan steering committee come from across the state and represent a diverse knowledge of the industry. Members include:
Each steering committee member knows firsthand how the lack of a comprehensive rural policy agenda have hurt families, farms and the communities they call home. Additional steering committees in critical 2020 states will be announced in the coming weeks.
Rural America Fund 2020 advocates for policies that benefit agriculture and rural America. The organization is fighting to ensure that in 2020 the economic devastation brought to rural America is not ignored. In Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states, Rural America Fund 2020 is working to highlight the empty promises and misguided policies that have left farmers and ranchers hurting. Learn more by visiting RuralAmerica2020.org.
