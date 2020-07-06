Colonial Michilimackinac hosting family fun events

Colonial Michilimackinac, a colonial fort and fur trading village on the shore of Lake Michigan in Mackinaw City, will host several events in the coming days in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Mackinac State Historic Parks.

“These three events allow us to share some new and exciting elements of Michilimackinac with visitors, including things like the Fire at Night that we’ve never done before,” said Craig Wilson, Curator of History for Mackinac State Historic Parks. “Even if someone has visited in the past, I would invite them to come back and see what’s new, not just with these special programs but with our regular activities and exhibits.”

First, on Thursday, July 9, Michilimackinac will host a Fire at Night, allowing guests to see Michilimackinac’s weapons fired as the sun sets. Staff, dressed as British soldiers, will fire a wall gun, mortar and cannon on the beach with the magnificent Mackinac Bridge as the backdrop. Guests can enter through the secondary entrance on Straits Avenue at 9:00 p.m., and the program will start at 9:30 p.m. This is a free event.

Michilimackinac at Work: Labor and Trades weekend takes place July 11-12 during regular hours at Colonial Michilimackinac. Michilimackinac was a hardworking community in the 18th century. Voyageurs, blacksmiths, laundresses, clerks, and soldiers all plied their trades at the fort, employing both skilled and unskilled labor. Join the interpretive staff as they demonstrate a variety of tasks that made up the world of work at Michilimackinac in the 18th century.

Regular admission to Colonial Michilimackinac includes all the special events included with the themed weekend. The schedule for the weekend includes:

9:30 a.m. – Musket Demonstration

10:00 a.m. – ‘For Want of a Smith:’ Blacksmithing at Michilimackinac Program

11:00 a.m. – Soap and Water: Laundresses at Work Program

12:00 p.m. – Musket Demonstration and Soldier’s Duties Program

1:00 p.m. – People of the Fur Trade Program

2:00 p.m. – At Work at Michilimackinac: Enslaved and Domestic Labor Program

3:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill

4:00 p.m. – ‘For Want of a Smith:’ Blacksmithing at Michilimackinac Program

5:00 p.m. – ‘She Was Very Generally Respected:’ Women at Michilimackinac Program

6:00 p.m. – People of the Fur Trade Program

6:30 p.m. – Musket Demonstration

Finally, on Wednesday, July 15, Michilimackinac will be host to its second “Hidden Histories” evening. Focusing on marriage and the British army, this program will explore the complexities of love, marriage, and long-distance relationships in the British military of the 18th century. The entrance for this event will be at the secondary entrance on Straits Avenue, and this is a free event.

Appropriate social distancing will take place during all events, and all guests are expected to wear masks inside buildings and when social distancing is impossible.

Photos are attached for the various events, and more are available. A downloadable version of this release can be found here. For more information visit mackinacparks.com or call (231) 436-4100.