Cole supports coronavirus response increase

Rep. Triston Cole this week voted in favor of a new emergency budget plan adding another $125 million to help the state of Michigan and local communities respond to coronavirus.

The measure brings the total state funding approved to $150 million, including the $25 million approved by the Legislature last week. The plan will provide $50 million for immediate needs such as virus monitoring and testing, $50 million for critical health care providers to expand capacity for coronavirus response, and $50 million to keep in reserve for when necessary.

The measure also will make it easier to use federal assistance related to coronavirus.

“Just like families throughout Michigan are being proactive by staying home and practicing smart hygiene habits, we are taking proactive steps to make sure our communities and local health providers have the resources they need to respond to this public health crisis,” said Cole, of Mancelona. “I want to assure everyone that their state government is working closely with our local health care providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the virus and protect our families.”

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Prevention steps include:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

Reliable information about COVID-19 can be found at www.michigan.gov/Coronavirus and www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Rep. Cole said people with questions or concerns about state government, as well as residents who need help, can reach his office by calling (517) 373-0829 or emailing TristonCole@house.mi.gov.