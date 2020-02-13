Chocolate Covered Boyne Feb. 14-15

Events

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 43

There are many reasons to spend the day in Boyne City, but nothing as sweet …

There are many reasons to spend the day in Boyne City, but nothing as sweet as chocolate indulgences throughout downtown.

Chocolate Covered Boyne is your chance to experience chocolate treats and good deals at participating businesses on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 during regular store hours, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

This event is a great way to chase away the winter blues and indulge in delectable creations, all conveniently located in downtown Boyne City.

The event culminates in a chocolate dessert contest from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday Feb 15, at the Boyne City High School Hospitality Program classroom in the downtown Education Center building across the street from the Boyne District Library.

Enter through the door on Main Street.

This tasty competition, hosted by last year’s winner—Boyne City High School Hospitality Class—is open to the public.

Be a part of the action as guest judges sample desserts prepared by local restaurants.

Dessert tasting will be free and the hospitality students will have lunches available for purchase.

There will be both a judges award and people’s choice award, and the winners take home a trophy and chocolate bragging rights.