Child porn arrest

An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes …
An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of an Alpena man.
Christopher Michael Olsen, 45, was arrested in the city of Alpena on Friday, January 10, 2020, by troopers from the MSP CCU, ICAC Task Force, Traverse City. The MSP ICAC was assisted by the Alpena Police Department, MSP Alpena Post, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
The investigation stemmed from a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alleged that Olsen possessed multiple images and videos containing child sexually abusive material, to include infants, toddlers, adolescents, and teens. Further investigation positively identified Olsen, a custodian at Alpena All Saints Catholic School, as the suspect. A search warrant was executed on Olsen’s home and place of employment on Friday, January 10, 2020, and investigators seized several electronic and storage devices. Previews of these devices by investigators located, potentially, several thousand images of suspected child sexually abusive images and videos. Olsen was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County jail on the same day.
The suspect has been charged in Alpena County, with several criminal counts including: multiple counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material (Aggravated Possession) and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Mr. Olsen was arraigned in the 88th District Court, Alpena County on Monday, January 13, 2020.
The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
For additional resources and information, please visit: https://MichiganICAC.com