Charlevoix’s state legislators at work

• Senate Resolution A, Senate Resolution A, Oppose Heartwell’s NRC nomination by defeating Mitterling’s: Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate – To disapprove the appointment by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Anna Mitterling to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

Reportedly the real target of this action by the Senate Republican majority is Whitmer’s nomination of current NRC member and former Grand Rapids mayor George Heartwell as chair of the commission, which has “exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sportfish,” and designating which species may or may not be hunted. Heartwell’s nomination is opposed by the National Rifle Association because of his role as a “state membership coordinator of antigun groups” organized by former New York City mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 5117, Facilitate wrongful imprisonment compensation: Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate – To exempt from state Court of Claims procedural restrictions and deadlines the claims that are made by former prisoners under a 2016 law that authorizes state payments to a person wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he or she did not commit. Reportedly these obstacles have prevented a number of former prisoners from getting the compensation the law entitles them to receive.

Schmidt – Y

• House Bill 4689, Allow school door barricades: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate – To allow temporary door locking devices on interior doors in school buildings subject to standards and notification requirements specified in the bill. State regulators would be required to create rules for this, and schools would need approval from regulators. Reportedly some 300 Michigan school districts have installed such devices in response to recent school shootings in other states.

Schmidt – Y

• House Bill 5124, Revise delinquent property tax forgiveness options: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate – To expand the authority and allowable options for a local government in reducing or forgiving delinquent property taxes on a property subject to foreclosure. The bill would authorize eight different options for reducing the amount of delinquent taxes that must be paid by lower income homeowners under certain circumstances.

Schmidt – Y

• House Bill 4128, Revise detail of procedure for minor’s name-change: Passed 35 to 1 in the Senate – To permit a minor to legally change their name with the permission of just one parent if the other parent has been convicted of murder. Under current law permission from just one parent is allowed if the other fails to meet specified child support and contact standards, or has been convicted of sex or child abuse crimes.

Schmidt – Y

Courtesy MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. MichiganVotes.org.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting