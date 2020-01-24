Charlevoix woman to head statewide tourism org

The Michigan Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (MACVB) recently named its officers for the 2020 calendar year.

The newly elected officers are:

President: Amanda Wilkin (Charlevoix)

Vice President: Janet Korn (Grand Rapids)

Secretary: Mary Robinson (Livingston County)

Treasurer: Trevor Tkach (Traverse City)

Members at Large: Linda Hoath (Sault Ste. Marie) and

Jack Schripsema (Lansing)

Past President: Chris Rowley (Mt. Pleasant)

Amanda Wilkin has served in various volunteer leadership roles with MACVB and is the Executive Director of Visit Charlevoix. “I am excited to serve as President of MACVB. This association represents destination marketing organizations from around the state who work with Michigan’s tourism industry. We collaborate with others in the industry including Travel Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. We also co-manage the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism and play a strong role in advocating for Michigan’s tourism industry. I am looking forward to the year ahead.”

MACVB is comprised of 48 member convention and visitor bureaus located throughout the State of Michigan. MACVB is an organization of Convention & Visitor Bureau CEO’s and staff, whose mission is to serve as the advocate for the travel industry and provide leadership to its members through education and communication.