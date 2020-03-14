Charlevoix woman tests positive for coronavirus

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from a resident of Charlevoix County who was likely exposed through international travel.

The Health Department has been working with the individual, an adult female, to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed but have determined that this individual did not return to Charlevoix County following her return from travel.

Additional information and guidance will be announced as soon as possible at nwhealth.org or at facebook.com/nwhealthdepartment/. The individual is in a downstate hospital and in stable condition.

Medical Director, Dr. Josh Meyerson stated, “We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident. The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our communities to work together. Our first case highlights our need to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness.”

Prevention

We continue to recommend prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health. There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.

Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. View additional prevention steps from CDC for people at higher risk. Consult with your health care provider for more steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has created a statewide hotline for COVID-19. Public health and other experts will answer health-related questions about COVID-19. The team can also direct residents, providers and more to the right resources in their local communities and in other state government departments. The hotline will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136.