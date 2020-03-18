Charlevoix transit eliminates fares, adds delivery service

Free

In these times of unprecedented uncertainty, Charlevoix County Transit (CCT) continues to work hard to provide necessary services for the residents of Charlevoix County.

Today we are announcing that in addition to eliminating passenger fares, Transit will be adding additional services to assist our county residents who need assistance getting food and other essential supplies.

Delivery of groceries, food pantry, and meals ordered from the senior centers will begin immediately.

To arrange for delivery, please call at least one day in advance to allow for scheduling; same day requests for delivery will be scheduled based on appointment availability.

For grocery and meals that require payment, the items must be paid for before Transit will pick up and deliver.

In an effort to continue to promote COVID-19 mitigation practices, Charlevoix County Transit encourages all riders to consider using public transit for essential travel only (medical, grocery shopping, work).

Please know that we have increased our cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles to provide as safe of an environment as possible.

For additional information, please contact our dispatch office at (231) 582-6900.