Charlevoix ranks high in financial health

A healthy mind and a healthy body are important, but a healthy wallet is too.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently released a study on the most financially healthy places in the U.S.

The study analyzed debt, bankruptcy, poverty and unemployment in counties across the country to find where residents were most financially healthy.

According to the study Charlevoix County is one of the most financially healthy places in Michigan.

For a detailed look at how the top counties in Michigan performed in each category, check out the table at right.

Additional details on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found here:

https://smartasset.com/retirement/financial-advisor#Michigan