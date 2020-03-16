Charlevoix man arrested for murder

A resident from the home called 911 to report her husband had just shot her and their 51-year-old daughter.

On Sunday March 15, at approximately 9:05 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a residence on St. Louis Club Rd in Bay Twp., Charlevoix County reference reports of two people shot inside the residence. An 82-year-old man was arrested for murder.

Petoskey Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were first on scene and immediately took the man into custody. He had a gunshot wound to his left hand. Responding troopers found the caller inside the home with a gunshot wound to her right hand and hip, and found the daughter deceased in the basement. The daughter had suffered numerous gunshot wounds to the torso.

The caller and suspect were both transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey with non-life-threatening injuries. The wife stated her husband was in the early stages of dementia and was upset they had taken recently taken away his car keys not allowing him to drive.

The suspect was transferred from McLaren to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further treatment and then lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Petoskey Department of Public Safety, Boyne City Police Department, Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Grayling Crime Lab, MSP Seventh District Detectives, Allied EMS, Boyne City EMS, Alanson EMS, and Boyne Falls EMS.