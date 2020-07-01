Charlevoix grad new Gaylord MSP post commander

The Michigan State Police is proud to announce the transfer of F/Lt. Carl Rothenberger to his new assignment as the post commander at the Gaylord Post. As post commander, Rothenberger will be responsible for the operation of the Gaylord Post and the Petoskey and Cheboygan Detachments, and help manage the delivery of Michigan State Police services to the people of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego counties.
Rothenberger enlisted with the department in 1994 and graduated as a member of the 109th Trooper Recruit School. In his 26-year career, Rothenberger has previously served at the Grand Haven Post, promoted to sergeant at the South Haven Post, served as a sergeant at Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division in Lansing, Newaygo Post, Grand Haven Post, Rockford Post, then promoted to assistant post commander at the Rockford Post. Prior to coming to the Gaylord Post he served as the post commander of the Wayland Post providing services to Allegan and Barry counties. Rothenberger has held the ranks of trooper, sergeant, lieutenant, and first lieutenant.
Rothenberger graduated from Charlevoix High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northern Michigan University.