Charlevoix County’s state reps at work

See how your state senator and representative voted on recent bills including those regarding internet gambling, sports betting, fantasy games, prescriptions, tax breaks, and more.

• House Bill 4311, Permit, regulate and tax internet gambling: Passed 35 to 3 in the Senate

To establish a comprehensive regulatory and licensure regime that allows the Detroit and Michigan Indian casinos to enter the internet gambling business. Operators would have to pay $100,000 to get a license with a $50,000 application fee and a $50,000 annual renewal fee, and would be subject to a complex state and local tax regime with rates ranging from 4% to 23% on internet gambling revenue.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4916, Allow sports betting through casinos: Passed 35 to 3 in the Senate

To allow and establish a comprehensive licensure and regulatory regime for sports betting through Michigan Indian casinos and Detroit casinos, subject to an 8.4% state tax on receipts.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4308, Permit and regulate fantasy sports games: Passed 35 to 3 in the Senate

To establish a permissive licensure and regulatory regime on fantasy sports games and contests that offer money prizes, with games subject to specified restrictions and requirements, under rules the Michigan Gaming Control Board would promulgate. The bill establishes an initial license fee of $10,000 for would-be vendors with $5,000 annual renewal fees. The Detroit and Indian casinos could participate without this license.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 248, Mandate prescriptions be emailed to pharmacies: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To mandate that prescriptions be electronically transmitted to a pharmacy of the customer’s choice, with various exceptions, and revise other rules related to prescription drugs.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 5176, Restrict governor’s fund-shifts to legislative appropriations: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate – To revise rules on the governor transferring funds appropriated by the legislature to a different purpose than the one originally specified. This is part of a compromise agreement between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-controlled legislature to increase spending that was earlier removed by the governor from the 2019-20 budget passed by the legislature through line item vetoes and fund shifts. This is a negotiated agreement that gives the legislature authority in this year’s budget only to reverse some of those fund shifts.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 5176, Restrict fund-shifts in legislative appropriations: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

The House vote on the fiscal year 2019-20 budget deal described above.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• Senate Bill 455, Give more tax breaks to particular “data center”: Passed 55 to 53 in the House

To exempt a particular “data center” business that is also benefiting from state “renaissance zone” benefits and tax breaks from additional local and school personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment. The bill would exempt the equipment owned by the company that occupied the former Steelcase “Pyramid” building in Grand Rapids from local debt millages, local special assessment levies, and some school property tax levies (“revenue enhancement” millages and “sinking fund” taxes).

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4542, Collect state tax on out of state purchases: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate – To establish a regulatory regime for collecting state sales and use tax on purchases by residents from internet and catalog merchants in other states. This follows the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court opinion in South Dakota v. Wayfair that allows states to levy sales and use tax on out of state sellers who have more than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions annually in a state, and creates a collection system that meet standards suggested by the court’s ruling. House Bills 4540 and 4541 authorize and create rules for smaller retailers selling into the state through third party “marketplace facilitators,” which is the model used by Amazon.com.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 341, Require warrant to get electronic information from devices: Passed 35 to 1 in the Senate – To require police to get a warrant to access information in an electronic device including cell phones, or to access electronic communication information from an internet service provider, with a number of exceptions and exclusions, including one for stolen device reports. The bill would also prohibit the warrantless use by police of “cell-site simulators” that mimic a cellular base station and can intercept cell phone data from individuals.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 342, Ban police use of facial recognition technology: Passed 32 to 4 in the Senate

To make it unlawful for law enforcement officials to obtain, access, or use any face recognition technology or any information obtained from the use of face recognition technology to enforce the law, with some exceptions. Evidence gathered with this technology could not be admitted in court. Exceptions include using the technology if an emergency poses “imminent risk to an individual or individuals of death, serious physical injury, sexual abuse, live-streamed sexual exploitation, kidnapping, or human trafficking” that the technology may prevent or stop.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 376, Add additional spending to state’s 2019-20 budget: Passed 36 to 0 in the Senate

To authorize $459.3 million in additional spending in the 2019-20 state budget, of which $177.0 million is federal money. This spending was part of the $947 million that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her line-item veto authority to remove from budgets passed by the Republican-controlled legislature. See also Senate Bill 377, which adds another $114.5 million in additional education spending, for a total of $573.8 million.

The added spending in the two bills is spread across many budget line items, and includes $340 million more for Medicaid and other social welfare programs and $35 million in operations funding for charter schools. The House passed the same provisions in Senate Bills 152 and 154.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 152, Add additional spending to 2019-20 state budget: Passed 103 to 2 in the House

The House vote on the state spending compromise described above. The different bills passed by the House and Senate contain the same provisions, and will be reconciled next week.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting