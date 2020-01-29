Charlevoix County’s state legislators at work

• House Bill 4706, Get specific on required responses to child abuse reports: Passed 105 to 1 in the House

To revise details of how child abuse or neglect reports are categorized based on whether children in a household are considered either “safe, safe with services, or unsafe,” and the government agency response that is required for each category.

This is part of a legislative package comprised of House Bills 4704 to 4709 that would revise Michigan’s child protective services law and programs in response to a 2018 Auditor General finding that “efforts to ensure the appropriate and consistent application of selected CPS investigation requirements” are insufficient. Other bills would specify when an investigation could be “abbreviated” if a complaint is frivolous, and require that a contact must be made within 24 hours of receiving an abuse or neglect report that provides information on the well-being of each child in the suspect household.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4020, Legalize “stun guns”: Passed 84 to 24 in the House

To repeal a ban on the sale, possession or use of stun guns by adults, defined as a “device that is capable of creating an electro-muscular disruption…capable of temporarily incapacitating or immobilizing an individual by the direction or emission of conducted energy.” The stun gun definition excludes launchable devices, which excludes “tasers” from the bill; current law requires a person to have concealed pistol license to carry a taser.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 4156, Allow pension “double dipping” by retired state psychiatric health care workers: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To allow former government psychiatric health care workers who are collecting state pension benefits to go back to work in certain positions and collect a paycheck without taking a cut in pension benefits.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Concurrent Resolution 18, Oppose mandating “labor peace agreements” to get marijuana business license: Passed 21 to 15 in the Senate

To oppose a proposed rule from the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency that would impose a mandate on prospective marijuana business licensees to sign a “labor peace agreement” with a union. The resolution text describes this mandate as forcing applicants to “accept the terms of labor unions without negotiation,” and asserts it would “set a dangerous precedent for similar requirements for anyone seeking a license or permit issued by the state.”

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt

R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 5195, Increase license plate transfer fee, halt road tax ‘fund shift’: Passed 107 to 0 in the House

To no longer transfer around $6 million in annual vehicle registration (license plate) tax revenue from the state road repair fund to the Secretary of State office, which is part of around $90 million in such transfers each year. The bill will also increase fees imposed for the transfer of license plates from one vehicle to another from $8 to $10, plus a new $5 fee.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

• House Bill 5187, Reimburse school aid fund for data center tax breaks: Passed 95 to 12 in the House

To establish that the effect of tax revenue that is foregone (not collected) due to tax breaks granted to a “data center” must be limited to non-school budgets only. Specifically, the bill would require that foregone tax revenue that would have gone to the state school aid fund but was lost because of sales tax breaks granted to “data centers” be “reimbursed” by transferring a similar amount of revenue to the school aid fund from other taxes. This refers to benefits granted to a Nevada company that occupied the former Steelcase Pyramid building in Grand Rapids, and to other “data center” businesses under the political deal that authorized these privileges.

105 Rep. Triston Cole

R – Antrim County Y

—————————————–

MichiganVotes.org, is a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.

www.MichiganVotes.org.

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting