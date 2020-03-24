Charlevoix County Transit still serving riders

Charlevoix County Transit has announced that under the Stay At Home Executive Order issued on Monday, March 23, transit services is considered an essential service.

Service hours have been changed during this and any subsequent Stay At Home Executive Orders.

Transit’s hours for the mainland will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Beaver Island Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Transit will be providing free passenger rides to locations that are designated as essential services—medical, essential work locations, food/grocery locations.

In addition to those passenger rides, transit will provide delivery service for the Commission on Aging Senior Meals Program.

Residents who’d like to receive a senior meal should call the Commission on Aging office at (231) 237-0103 by Thursday to reserve meals for next week.

Transit will also be providing free service for other types of deliveries as well.

Residents of Charlevoix County can call Transit and request that food pantry boxes, student/school meals, groceries and prescriptions be delivered to their homes.

All deliveries are free however, the resident must arrange for items to be boxed/bagged and ready for pick-up and arrange for payment of their items being purchased.

There is no eligibility criteria for the passenger rides and delivery of essentials other than being a resident of Charlevoix County.

We are glad that we can assist residents during this stressful time but offering these additional services at no cost.

To request a ride or schedule delivery service, please call Transit at (231) 582-6900 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.