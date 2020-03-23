Charlevoix County Prosecutor Office reducing in-office staff

On Monday March 23, Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof released a statement regarding his …

On Monday March 23, Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof released a statement regarding his office’s covid-19 mitigation efforts:

In light of Governor Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order of this morning and the actions of Charlevoix County Administration to close the county building, I have directed my co-workers at the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to stay home until April 13.

As our office performs essential services such as issuing warrants on criminal complaints and attending court hearings involving incarcerated individuals, I will continue to work myself during this time frame. I can be reached at (231) 547-7207 or by e-mail at telgenhofa@ charlevoixcounty.org.

Assistant prosecuting attorneys and our victim advocate will be also available on an as-needed basis to assist police officers and victims during this time. We stand together with law enforcement to keep our county safe during this difficult time.

I hope that all citizens of Charlevoix County will take this executive order very seriously during this critical period. By limiting our contact with others, we can flatten the curve and decrease the demand that will be placed on our health care system.

The best thing that we can do to fight this virus is to stay home and stay safe.