Charlevoix County courts, clerk info

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Moises Nicolas Trevino, 37 of Gaylord, domestic violence, second offense. To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 364 days served.

Dean James Tims, 52 of Boyne City, third degree retail fraud. To pay $425 in fines and costs.

Gregg Allen Dickson, 59 of Petoskey, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance. To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Isaac Evans Tompkins, 33 of Boyne City, possession of weapons under the influence and reckless use of a firearm. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, 92 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Donald S. Story, 58 of Charlevoix, operating while intoxicated with third offense notice. To serve 18 to 60 months in prison with credit for 119 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

L & L Quality Custom Painting and Maintenance by Robert Lavake at 201 Bridge Street in East Jordan

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Kevin John Kinner, 50 and Susan Dawn Tingley, 54, both of East Jordan

Neil Philip Salisbury, 28 and Hannah Lynne Doan, 26, both of Charlevoix

Matthew Arnold Koteskey, 33 of Vanderbilt and Catherine Jamison Bair, 32 of Boyne City

James Noal Herrera, 52 and Judith Ann Chaney, 53, both of East Jordan