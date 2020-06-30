Charlevoix County courts, clerk info

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Mathew Lee Melching, 28 of Charlevoix, third degree retail fraud. To pay $425 in fines and costs; $8.13 in restitution.

Nicholas Andrew Rowell, 17 of East Jordan, breaking and entering a motor vehicle under $200. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for 13 days served. To pay $40 in restitution.

Robert James Bradshaw, 43 of Petoskey, drunk/disorderly person. To pay $350 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Savannah Fratrick for Treasurer by Savannah Fratrick at 1101 Charlo Street in Charlevoix

• Committee to Elect Tim Kochanny by Timothy Kochanny at 9185 N Point Woods Drive in Charlevoix

• Acorn Custom Builders by Josh Aown at 304 N M75 in Boyne City

• Amish Way Antiques by Scott Teague at 8600 Camp Daggett Road in Petoskey

• JJ’s Detailing by Jordan Breakey at 1876 S Advance Road in East Jordan

• West Side Lawn Care by Cory Snyder at 04250 South Lake Shore Drive in Charlevoix

• Charlevoix Auto LLC by Robert Berg at 06684 US-31 South in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

Conner Sullivan Mills, 24 and Syndal Louise Morris, 26, both of Boyne Falls

Matthew William Parker, 49 and Renee Lynn Swadling, 50, both of Boyne Falls

Randy Lee Herriman, 30 and Kimberly Renee Hoeksema, 27, both of East Jordan

Kevin John Kinner, 50 and Susan Dawn Tingley, 54, both of East Jordan

Neil Philip Salisbury, 28 and Hannah Lynne Doan, 26, both of Charlevoix

Michael Anthony Dwornick, 40 and Jessica Rae Young, 24, both of Elmira

Christopher Michael Iosco, 38 and Nesrine Nihad Charif, 27, both of Lombard, IL

Oliver Spencer Reed, 29 of Saint Louis, MO and Alexandra Kelly Still, 28 of Williamsburg, VA

Matthew Arnold Kotesky, 33 of Vanderbilt and Catherine Jamison Bair, 32 of Boyne City