Charlevoix County building access changes

Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday March 18, the Charlevoix County Building will be open to the public as scheduled access only.

The public is being directed to visit the county website or call the departments directly to arrange for services or make appointments if an in-person visit is necessary.

Operations of the courts, under their respective judges, will be considered scheduled access.

This will assist in limiting persons within the building at any one time, yet allow for necessary business to take place.

All offices will be staffed and manned for their normal operating hours at this time.