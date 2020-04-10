Charlevoix Commission On Aging continues to serve

Charlevoix COA Continues to Actively Respond to Covid-19 Precautions and Limiting the Exposure to Charlevoix County Aging Adults

CHARLEVOIX/EAST JORDAN/BOYNE CITY/BEAVER ISLAND: As seniors are at the highest risk for COVID-19, ALL Charlevoix County Senior Centers were CLOSED to the public beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 and will be until further notice. We will continue to serve seniors it will just look differently. Please find the attached information related to the updated April 9, 2020 Community Mitigation Strategy for the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging related to COVID-19. This updated extension is effective Thursday, April 9, 2020 in regards to programs and services offered by the Commission on Aging. This strategy is based on recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders and are in place until further notice.

A few of the ways our services have changed are:

Disaster Congregate Meals

These meals will be available for SCHEDULED DELIVERY ONLY on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesday. Seniors wishing to get meals should call the Commission on Aging Office at 231-237-0103 between 9a-2p on Thursdays to schedule the next weeks reserved meals. Seniors may order up to (7) frozen meals once a week. Suggested meal donations remain $3.00 per meal and we ask that you:

Mail your donation to the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging office at 218 W. Garfield, Charlevoix MI 49720.

Put your donation in a sealed envelope with COA name on it and give it to the driver.

If you are new to the meal services, you will be asked to complete a NAPIS form to help pay for your meals.

Meals will only be delivered by Charlevoix County Transit for this Stay Safe, Stay Home timeframe. *If you live in an apartment building the driver will call you when they are at your stop for you to pick up your meal at the main door.

Monday is from the Charlevoix Senior Center

Tuesday is from the East Jordan Senior Center

Wednesday is from the Boyne Area Center

Home Delivered Meals

These meals will be delivered once weekly. (7) frozen meals will be delivered on the following scheduled days by Charlevoix County Transit for this Stay Safe, Stay Home time frame.

*If you live in an apartment building the driver will call you when they are at your stop for you to pick up your meal at the main door.

Monday is from the Charlevoix Senior Center & Beaver Island

Tuesday is from the East Jordan Senior Center

Wednesday is from the Boyne Area Center

Beaver Island COA Services will remain with the office being open only once a week by appointment only. Home Delivered Meals & Voucher Meals will also be done the same as the initial Stay Home Stay Safe Order plan and any extensions at this time.

All Charlevoix County Senior Center staff will continue to follow an enhanced protocol of sanitization to mitigate the possibility of the spread of germs. All Senior Center locations will continue to be cleaned and sanitized daily by professional cleaners.

In-Home Services

These services have been suspended at this time for the duration of the 4/9/2020 extended Executive Order. There is currently not enough Personal Protective Equipment to protect our clients and staff and still provide quality services.

ALL Charlevoix County Senior Center buildings (Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City), the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Office will be CLOSED to the public. The Beaver Island County COA office will be open to the Public by appointment only one day a week. ALL Senior Center meeting, programs, classes, activities and services are also SUSPENDED including the ones facilitated by the COA on Beaver Island. Foot Clinics in ALL of the Senior Centers will be CANCELLED through the month of April.

All of this is subject to change per the next Executive Order.

Please go to our Website at Charlevoixcounty.org/Commission_on_Aging for the full updated 4/9/2020 Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Community Mitigation Strategy and any other updates.