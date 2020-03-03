Charlevoix clerk, courts news

District Court The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court: Tracey Lee Force, 31 …

District Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 90th District Court:

Tracey Lee Force, 31 of East Jordan, unlicensed dog. To pay $125 in fines and costs.

Brad Ashley Fisher, 37 of Boyne City, domestic violence. To attend outpatient therapy, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required. Not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. No assaultive or threatening behavior. To pay $675 in fines and costs.

Michael Gerald-Lee Grubaugh, 28 of Elmira, impaired driving.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To complete a substance abuse assessment within 30 days and follow recommendations. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

Douglas Arthur Beebe, 68 of Charlevoix, assault and battery.

To serve 57 days in jail with credit for 57 days served.

To be placed on probation for three months. Must comply with CMH. To pay $125 in fines and costs.

Manuel Fernandez Medrano, 52 of Saginaw, operating while intoxicated.

To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, five days community service work in lieu of jail time, 87 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for nine months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances. To pay $925 in fines and costs.

Jeffery Daniel-Brown Meads, 36 of Boyne City, impaired driving. To serve 93 days in jail with credit for one day served, three days community service work in lieu of jail time, 89 days held in abeyance.

To be placed on probation for six months, submit to drug and alcohol testing as required, not to consume or possess alcohol or controlled substances.

To attend substance abuse education five times weekly. To pay $725 in fines and costs.

DOING BUSINESS AS

The following businesses have filed an assumed name in Charlevoix County:

• Save A Life by Todd Cardoza at 5667 Norwegian Road in East Jordan

• Island Homes by Daniel and Carol Burton at 28599 Hideaway Trail on Beaver Island

• Burton Car Rentals by Daniel and Carol Burton at 28599 Hideaway Trail on Beaver Island

• Burton Rentals by Daniel and Carol Burton at 28599 Hideaway Trail on Beaver Island

• AHK Services by Andrew Kadish at 1115 Beacon Street in Charlevoix

• Yousee SEEK help by Leah Loveless (Way) at 1424 Sequanota Road in East Jordan

• Leisure Time Ceramics by Charlotte Simpson at 3248 Abernathy Road in East Jordan

• EM2 Electric by Mark Willett at 15542 Klooster Road in Charlevoix

• HLM Photography by Heather McSweeney at 6339 Old US 131 South in Charlevoix

• Cornerstone Contracting by Justin and Shelly Whisler at 6390 Marion Center Road in Charlevoix

Marriage Licenses

The following people applied for marriage licenses with the Charlevoix County Clerk’s Office:

• Kevin John Kinner, 50 and Susan Dawn Tingley, 53, both of East Jordan

• William David Rose, 37 and Kathrine Elizabeth Horst, 30, both of Boyne City

• Levi Aaron Hawver, 29 and Bethany Jean Christy, 29, both of Charlevoix

• Robert Joseph Washburn, 39 and Jenny Lynn Crane Keiser, 44, both of East Jordan

• Kevin Matthew Beebe, 49 and Jodi Marie Beebe, 44, both of Boyne City

• Jordan McLain Peck, 39 and Monica Ann Kroondyk, 38, both of Boyne City

Divorce

The following people were recently granted a divorce in Charlevoix County:

• Kourtney Greenman vs. Adam Greenman

• Jennifer Boop vs. Scott Boop

• Michael Ingalls vs. Rhonda Ingalls

• James Herrera vs. Amy Herrera

Circuit Court

The following cases were recently heard in Charlevoix’s 33rd Circuit Court:

Jarred Richard Dwyer, 23 of East Jordan, Larceny $1,000-$20,000 (two counts); Larceny $200-$1,000.

To serve 365 days in jail with credit for 100 days served.

Jamael Raine Kelly, 25 of Petoskey, resisting/assaulting/obstructing a police officer with habitual offender notice.

To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 62 days served

Ashley Nicole McCauley Averill, 25 of Coopersville, Attempted false report of a felony.

To serve 180 days in jail with credit for 159 days served. To pay $898 in fines and costs.

Edward Miles Waldron, 32 of Charlevoix, possession of a controlled substance.

To serve 120 days in jail with credit for 72 days served. To pay $548 in fines and costs.