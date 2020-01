Charlevoix bridge open to motor vehicle traffic

The Michigan Department of Transportation released the following statement regarding the bridge in Charlevoix this afternoon:

The US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix is currently inoperable during ongoing necessary structural and electrical repairs, making the Pine River Channel impassable for vessels that require the bridge to open.

The bridge remains in the down position, meaning it is still open to all motor vehicle traffic.