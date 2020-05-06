Charlevoix bridge maintenance planned

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be cleaning the decks of the US-31 bascule …

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be cleaning the decks of the US-31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee (map), the US-31 bascule bridge over the Pine River Channel in Charlevoix (map), and the US-23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan (map). This maintenance work involves removing road sand and salt from the structures to prevent corrosion.

Crews will be working on the Manistee bridge beginning in the afternoon on Monday, May 11, and continuing on Tuesday, May 12; the Charlevoix bridge on Wednesday, May 13; and the Cheboygan bridge on Thursday, May 14.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

From noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday and from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the respective bridges will have single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

SAFETY FEATURES:

This work helps ensure the bridges can open and close safely and reliably.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.