Changes to Charlevoix Transit during Covid-19

Effective immediately, the Friday/Saturday Late Night Buses have been suspended as well as daytime Saturday service.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18th Transit will provide Free rides for the following services:

Food/Meal Pick-up – includes grocery stores, food pantries, school food programs, restaurant curbside/to-go.

** As many of these locations have limited timeframes for pick-up, it’s important that passengers pre-schedule rides if at all possible. Same day requests will be provided based on a first-come/first service basis.

Medical Transportation – Please confirm your appointments with your medical provider the day before your appointment.

**We suggest scheduling medical transportation atleast 3 days in advance whenever possible.

There is no eligibility criteria for the free rides being offered. If you need a ride, call us and we’ll do our best to make it work for you! Please call 582-6900 to schedule trips.

***Service Days/Hours subject to change based on directives from local/state/federal officials; please check our Facebook Page and the County’s Website for updated information.***