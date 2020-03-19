Careful outreach of isolated seniors encouraged

LeadingAge Michigan, the state’s largest network for nonprofit senior care, today thanked caregivers and providers for their tireless efforts while encouraging volunteers to stay connected with seniors during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The older population is considered among the most vulnerable for COVID-19.

Despite the risks, frontline caregivers and providers of senior care stand ready to support the public health needs of Michigan’s most vulnerable residents.

LeadingAge Michigan members who live the nonprofit difference each day include continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), independent living facilities, homecare, hospice and programs of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE). All are abiding by the non-visitation restrictions set forth by Governor Whitmer to protect seniors.

“Caregivers on the front lines of this pandemic are an inspiration for all of us,” said LeadingAge Board Chair Jay Prince of Heritage Community in Kalamazoo. “These selfless caregivers are making daily personal sacrifices to serve and compassionately care for our most vulnerable. As much as we possibly can, we must honor, support, and provide them with the equipment they need to keep them and the people they care for safe and healthy.”

Despite visitation restrictions, LeadingAge reminds Michiganders of the many ways they can assist, such as:

Checking on senior neighbors and family members;

Using other forms of communication to stay connected (e.g., letters, email, Skype and FaceTime);

Having children home from school draw pictures and write cards for a local senior facility; and

Volunteering in any way to help seniors, including grocery shopping and blood donations.

“During this unprecedented time in recent history, we must come together to protect our state’s seniors,” said David Herbel, executive director of LeadingAge Michigan. “Your actions can help ease uncertainties and bring a bit of happiness to an older neighbor, friend or family member.”

For more information on LeadingAge Michigan and its mission-driven care providers, visit www.leadingagemi.org.