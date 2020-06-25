Car chase from Otsego Co. to Mackinac Bridge

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 232

A trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle northbound …

A trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle northbound on I-75 near mile marker 276 in Otsego County for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, fled the stop and was later arrested at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth.

The traffic stop occurred today at approximately 8:55 a.m. The driver initially pulled over and after the trooper contacted her, she fled the scene in a 2018 Volkswagen GTI.

A broadcast was put out notifying other agencies in the area. Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office deputies later observed the vehicle on I-75 and gave chase.

The deputies successfully deployed stop sticks and the vehicle continued across the Mackinac Bridge traveling on its rims.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority was notified of the situation and bridge traffic was halted.

The vehicle arrived at the toll booth at approximately 9:46 a.m. where troopers from the MSP St. Ignace Post were waiting.

The driver was arrested without incident and lodged in the Otsego County Jail for Fleeing and Eluding.